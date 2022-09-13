250 migrants in Malta SAR, AFM evacuate mother, child / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 13 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

250 migrants in Malta SAR, AFM evacuate mother, child

The Italian coastguard said that a critically ill child and her mother were evacuated by the Armed Forces of Malta and brought to Malta on Sunday. The girl was found in a “serious state of dehydration” and needed urgent medical attention, the report said. The Italian coastguard said on Monday that the mother and child two were among 28 asylum seekers on a boat in the Mediterranean. They were originally rescued by a Liberian-flagged merchant ship off the eastern coast of Libya. Meanwhile, some 250 asylum seekers are adrift in the Maltese search and rescue region, NGO Alarm Phone said on Monday, as it reported that a 3-month-old girl has died from thirst. (Times of Malta / Newsbook)

1,228 property contracts signed in August

1,228 contracts were signed on residential property in August, 58 contracts more than were signed in August last year – an increase of 5% compared to the same month last year. The NSO said that during the same month, 918 agreements were also signed on residential property – an increase of 30 agreements on those registered in August 2021. Of the 1,246 contracts signed 1,112, or 90.6%, of the contracts were individual buyers. The rest were companies. The value of the property purchased by the individuals was €236.4 million. The largest amount of contracts were concluded in Gozo with 184 contracts. (TVM)

Alleged killer had tried to stab another man, Court hears

The man accused of fatally stabbing Egyptian national Adri Mohammed in Marsa on July 25, had unsuccessfully tried to stab another man, who then put the attacker in an arm lock and disarmed him, a court has been told. Magistrate Doreen Clarke presided as the compilation of evidence against Al Mahy Ezzo Saeed, a Sudanese national who is charged with the murder, continued on Monday. (The Malta Independent)

