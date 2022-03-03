250,000 jobs in Germany depend on exports to Russia – DIHK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) – Germany’s Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on Thursday said that some 250,000 full-times jobs in Germany rely on exports to Russia that will no longer exist.

DIHK added that about 3,600 German companies have branches in Russia, which is facing sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine last week.

(Reporting by Christian KraemerWriting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Photo – A file photo of Russian and German national flags decorate one of the central squares of the western Siberian city of Tomsk, where a statue of Lenin stands in front of the cathedral,. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV