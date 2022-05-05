3.16 million refugees from Ukraine entered Poland so far

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland has taken in more than 3.16 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard agency reported on Thursday.

“Since February 24, a total of 3,163,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine,” it said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, around 25,000 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the country, compared with 19,400 a day earlier, according to the Polish Border Guard.

While most of those crossing the border are Ukrainian nationals, there are also citizens of many other countries among the refugees, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency has reported, citing the foreign ministry in Warsaw.

Photo – A view of the Polish-Ukrainian border in Dorohusk, eastern Poland. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo