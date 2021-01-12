3.2 earthquake strikes northern Sicily

CD eNews, News3.2 earthquake strikes northern Sicily 12th January 202112th January 20211 Min Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute As 3.2 earthquake has been registered in the city of Nicosia close to Enna in Northern Sicily. The earthquake was registered at 1738h local time. Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related EarthquakeSicily