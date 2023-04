Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was registered at 3:34 in the Ionian Sea, between Sicily and Calabria.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter 8 kilometers deep and an epicenter 38 km off Reggio Calabria and Acireale

Via ANSA

