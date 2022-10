Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 5:49 am north of Florence in Italy.



According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake was at a depth of 8 km and an epicentre near Borgo San Lorenzo.



There are no reports of damages or victims.

Via ANSA

