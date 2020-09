Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:16 am off the southeastern coast of Calabria.

According to the findings of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 36 km and an epicenter 72 km east of Reggio Calabria.

No damage to people or things.

Like this: Like Loading...