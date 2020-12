Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded in the province of Milan at 16.59 at 1 km from Trezzano sul Naviglio and at a depth of 8 km. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirms this on Twitter.

The shock was felt in the Lombard capital also on the lower floors of the houses.

