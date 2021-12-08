30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman passes a monument of the founder of the Soviet Union Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) and coat of arms of the Soviet Union in a park in downtown of Moscow, Russia.

Some 30 years ago, the leaders of the Russian Soviet Social Republic, the Byelorussian Soviet Social Republic and the Ukrainian Soviet Social Republic signed an agreement on the dissolution of the Soviet Union on 08 December 1991 in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

According to the documents, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics ceased to exist, and the Commonwealth of Independent States came to replace it.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV