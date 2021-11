Reading Time: < 1 minute

A reported 349 migrants reached Lampedusa in the night between Sunday and Monday in six separate landings.



Finance police and port authorities rescued the six boats – carrying a minimum of 25 people and a maximum of 98 each – off the Sicilian island.



All the migrants were taken to the local hotspot in the Imbriacola district, which now hosts 700 people although it was designed for 250.

File photo – EPA-EFE/ELIO DESIDERIO

Via ANSA