Malta: 38 cases of UK variant discovered

The Independent says that the Public Health Superintendent has confirmed 38 cases of the Covid-19 variant first found in the UK. Professor Gauci said the number of patients with this strand of the virus has more than doubled in a week.

The paper quotes a statement by the association of Judges and Magistrates which welcomed a decision by the government to appoint four more members of the judiciary but highlighted the need for a bigger staff.

