Reading Time: < 1 minute

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported in the region of Gubbio. The earthquake took place at 9.56 (Local Time) and was felt by the population, even in the Umbrian capital.

There were no initial reports of damage to people or property however checks are underway.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At 10.7 there was another earthquake, also in Gubbio, of magnitude 3.1 at a depth of 10 kilometers. There was a 2.8 earthquake in the same area last night at 22.22.

USGS