A 4.1 earthquake, was registered by Malta’s Seismic Research Centre in Għar Dalam. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Eastern Mediterranean, 130 km south of Malta, at 4:39 am (GMT +2).

The site VolcanoDiscovery has reported that the earthquake had a 3.6 magnitude.

