An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 3.34 in the sea area facing the Sicilian coast off Syracuse coast. An earthquake that was also registered with the Seismic Monitoring & Research Group at the University of Malta (see photo below)

This was announced by Ingv, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, whose measurements place the epicentre at a depth of 33 km.

At the moment there is no news of damage to people or things.