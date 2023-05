Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered at 4:41 am off the northwestern coast of Calabria in Italy.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had the epicentre at a depth of 266 km and an epicenter in the sea 46 km west of Cosenza.

There are no reports of victims or damage so far.

Via ANSA

