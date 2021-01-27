4 hikers ‘swept away by avalanche’ in Abruzzo, Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AVEZZANO, JAN 26 – Four hikers missing for three days in the Abruzzo mountains were probably swept away by an avalanche and died there earlier this week, rescue services said Tuesday. The four, from the town of Avezzano, went missing amid driving snow and gales on Mt Velino on Sunday.

Search efforts in the area were hampered by more heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Even mountain rescue dogs were struggling. Rescue teams were also facing a fresh avalanche risk.

A helicopter able to plant ‘microcharges’ to clear snow was sent to the scene. (ANSA).

