40% of hospitalised Covid-19 patients unvaccinated / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 13 November 2021

40% of hospitalised Covid-19 patients unvaccinated

40% of persons requiring hospital treatment are unvaccinated, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed, noting that this is a high figure considering that only 5% of those above the age of 12 in Malta are unvaccinated. Fearne noted that none of the 16 people currently in hospital have not received the booster dose, adding that these numbers confirmed that not taking the vaccine is still to be regarded as something dangerous for one’s health. Addressing a press briefing yesterday, the Deputy PM said that given the rise in positivity, which stood at around 2%, it was not the time to release further measures. There have been a total of 152 cases traced to schools since they were opened for this scholastic year, and said that there are currently 10 mini-clusters traced to classrooms.

Active Covid-19 cases are back over the 500 mark (513) with 50 new cases registered on Friday, with 10 recovering. 16 persons are now hospitalised, with three of them in intensive care.

The Minister also added that only vaccinated persons will be allowed as schools’ Christmas concerts.

(The Malta Independent)

PN formally takes anti-cannabis bill stance

The Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group said that the proposed cannabis bill will lead to a prevalent culture of drug abuse in this country, insisting

that it would increase drug abuse locally while normalising drug culture. “The bill as proposed by government does not give any protection and assistance to vulnerable people who easily fall addicted to drugs. It does not give any new and more effective legal tools to combat drug trafficking” it said.

The PN said that any legislation on cannabis legalisation should focus on more vulnerable age groups, in particular children.

“With this bill, the Labour government is turning its back on children and their interests”, it lamented.

(Maltatoday)

Tourism registers small increase on 2020

Inbound tourists for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 586,234, an increase of 0.4 per cent over the same period in 2020, NSO data showed. Total nights spent by inbound tourists increased by 22.4 per cent, and reached nearly 5.4 million nights. Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €566.7 million, an increase of 44.3 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year. Total expenditure per capita stood at €967, increasing from €673 in the same period in 2020, mainly as a result of longer length of stay.

CDE News