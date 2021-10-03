4,000 arrests in crackdown against illegal migration in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Security services in Tripoli over the weekend raided several locations in Gargaresh Municipality west of Tripoli as part of a security campaign against illegal migration and drug and liquor trafficking.

The security services rounded up about 4,000 illegal migrants of different nationalities during the operation, the Interior Ministry that led the campaign confirmed.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Attorney General gave orders for the raids after public outcry from the locals over the high rate of crime in the area.

The area has seen several waves of security raids over the years, but the latest one was described as the fiercest so far.

Media outlets quoted government officials as saying that many of the detained had lived illegally in Libya for years, and the authorities would deport as many as possible of the migrants to their home countries.

File photo of alleged migrants detained by Libyan security forces as they planned to begin crossing to Europe in Tajura, Libya. EPA/STR

