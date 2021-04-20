4,000 fewer deaths on EU roads in 2020, with fatality rate falling to all-time low

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission today released preliminary figures on road fatalities for 2020. An estimated 18,800 people were killed in road accidents last year, an unprecedented annual drop of 17% compared to 2019. This means that almost 4,000 lives have been saved on EU roads in 2020 compared to 2019. The decrease in traffic volumes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has had an impact obvious, although not measurable, impact on the number of road fatalities.

Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean said in this regard: “ With almost 4,000 fewer fatalities on EU roads in 2020 compared to 2019, our roads remain the safest in the world. Nonetheless, we are below our target for the past decade and joint action is needed to prevent a return to pre-COVID levels. In our strategy for sustainable and smart mobility , we reaffirmed our commitment to implement the EU road safety strategy and reduce the number of fatalities to close to zero for all modes of transport.. During the previous decade (2010 to 2020), the number of fatalities fell by 36%, below the reduction target of 50% set for this decade. However, with 42 deaths per million inhabitants, the EU remains the continent with the safest roads in the world. For comparison, the world average is above 180

