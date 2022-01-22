CD eNews, Philippines

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines – USGS

Jan 21 (Reuters) – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), USGS said. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

