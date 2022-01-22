Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines – USGS

HomeNewsAsiaPhilippinesMagnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines – USGSCD eNews, PhilippinesMagnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sarangani, Philippines – USGS 22nd January 202222nd January 20221 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute Jan 21 (Reuters) – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani province in Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), USGS said. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru) Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) EarthquakePhilippinesSarangani Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Italy gears up for presidential election Cde22nd January 2022 Southern Japan earthquake injures 13, no tsunami warning Cde22nd January 2022 EU states demand financial support from the EU for border protection￼ Cde22nd January 2022 No vax, no meal: Some Polish restaurants impose entry curbs amid criticism of light-touch rules Cde22nd January 2022 ‘Our city against the killers,’ New York mayor says after policeman killed Cde22nd January 2022 U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action Cde22nd January 2022 U.S. to require COVID vaccines for essential workers crossing borders Cde21st January 2022 Media houses lament lack of protection in new Digital Services Act Cde21st January 2022 Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in north Indian Ocean Cde21st January 2022