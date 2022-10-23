42 year-old woman dies after motorbike incident / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 23 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Woman dies after motorbike incident

Maltese roads have taken yet another life – this time that of a 42 year old woman, identified by the public broadcaster as Marie Claire Lombardi from Mgarr. The woman died after she skidded with her motorbike on the road towards Ta’ Qali. Despite prompt assistance by a medical team, she was certified dead in hospital. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing. (TVM)

Women’s participation in decision making is a fundamental right – President

Women’s equal participation in the decision-making process is a fundamental matter of rights apart from being in the best interests of society at large”, President George Vella said. The President was addressing a keynote speech in the first edition of the ‘Women, Peace and Security Forum: Partnerships for Sustainable Peace’ held in Pristina, Kosovo. Vella said that we need to acknowledge that reinforcing the role of women in all aspects of life is in itself a direct contribution to a more democratic, just, and equitable world. The women, peace and security agenda, the President said, is one of the priorities for Malta’s two-year term on the UN Security Council starting January 2023. “Malta aims to continue calling for work to advance this agenda to ensure the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in peace processes by bringing down social, cultural, and political barriers and prejudices”, he argued.

Three injuries at work in 24 hours

Three men were injured between Friday and Saturday according to police reports. On Friday afternoon a construction worker was grievously injured by sawing machinery in Xagħra while Saturday morning another worker was grievously injured after a slip at a construction site in St Paul’s. The third victim, whose identity was still unknown, fell from a one-storey height in San Gwann. (Maltatoday)

