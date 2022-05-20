47% of consumers will only buy essentials – study / Malta News Briefing – Friday 20 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

47% of consumers will only buy essentials – study

An EY study has found that while the middle classes are most aware of rising prices, inflation is causing consumers at all income levels to change their shopping behaviors and purchase decisions. According to the Future Consumer Index, 52% of consumers say the increasing cost of goods and services is making it harder to afford things. People are making the most changes in how they purchase non-essentials, such as clothing and electronics, to be able to afford gas and fresh food, where there are fewer alternatives. 34% say they are buying fewer physical goods because they don’t need them while a staggering 47% said that they will just buy the essentials.

Second interconnector discussed with Sicilian authorities

A second interconnector between Malta and Sicily was discussed between the respective authorities in bilateral meetings held on the Italian island The Maltese delegation, led by the Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise, Miriam Dalli met with Sicilian President Sebastiano Musumeci at Palazzo Orléans. During discussions on the interconnector project, in particular the strengthening of the current link from Malta to Ragusa, Minister Dalli explained that Malta is exploring different routes for both onshore and offshore parts to improve -security of supply. This process will involve both onshore and offshore environmental and design studies.

Covid-19 Update: 85 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, while 151 recovered. This brings the active case tally down to 2,082. 151 people meanwhile have recovered from the virus, meaning that the number of active cases currently stands at 2,082.