An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 shook the province of San Juan, Argentina at 0237 GMT on Thursday.

The epicenter, with a depth of 124.13 km. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

