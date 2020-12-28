5.2 Earthquake strikes Croatia – UPDATE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ZAGREB (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was 14 km northeast of Glina, closer to Petrinja, said the head of Croatia’s Seismographic Service, Ines Ivancic. The magnitude was 5 on the Richter scale, she told Croatian Radio, adding that the exact magnitude was still being established and that aftershocks were possible.

The quake that rocked the area at 0528 GMT was also felt in the capital. There were no immediate reports about injuries or damage. “We have no such reports yet but it is possible that such an earthquake causes the material damage in the epicentral area, which was in the vicinity of the town of Petrinja,” a seismologist Kresimir Kuk told state radio.

In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Additional Reporting – Croatia Week

