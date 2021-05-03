50 migrants reported dead in a shipwreck off Libyan coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fifty migrants, including some Egyptians, died off the coast of Libya following the sinking of the boat on which they were traveling.

This was reported by the Libyan Red Crescent, quoted by Al Arabya in a Tweet.

In another development, in the waters off the coast of Vieste, Foggia, Italy , the Guardia di Finanza intercepted a sailing boat flying the Bulgarian flag carrying 35 migrants, including nine women and 12 children, all Afghans .

The migrants are all well and have been hosted in some structures in the port of Vieste.

Read more via ANSA

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet .

