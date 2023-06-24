5,000 men are in Wagner convoy approaching Moscow – source close to Russian-backed Donetsk leaders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

June 24 (Reuters) – A convoy of mutinous Wagner fighters approaching the outskirts of Moscow by road contains about 5,000 men led by senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, a source close to the leadership in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province said on Saturday.

The source, who has proved reliable in the past, said Wagner chief Dmitry Prigozhin had fewer than 25,000 men at his disposal in total, and that around 5,000 of them were in Rostov-on-Don, the southern city key to Russia’s war in Ukraine that Prigozhin said he had taken control of.

The source said Wagner’s plan for Moscow was to take up positions in a densely built-up area.

(Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Andrew Osborn)

