60 doctors to file judicial protest seeking changes on anti-abortion law / Malta News Briefing – Friday 24 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Doctors to file judicial protest seeking changes on anti-abortion law

More than 60 doctors have announced their intention to file judicial protest calling for changes to Malta’s strict anti-abortion law. Doctors will ask for legal changes to allow them to offer abortion if this is in the patient’s best interest. Gynaecologist Isabel Stabile said doctors live in fear of losing their medical licence. “They cannot perform necessary and sometimes life-saving medical procedures, such as abortion.” (Maltatoday)

Court hears details on altercation leading to Bugibba murder

The court heard on Thursday that a fatal fight in a Bugibba bar resulted from a one minute altercation that had arisen after a man allegedly coughed onto the bar owner’s drink. Details of the event were revealed on Thursday at the first session of the gathering of evidence against David Busuttil, the 59-year-old proprietor of Munchies bar, who is accused of murder in connection with the altercation that started in the very early hours of Friday. The victim, Roger Dudley-Ward, had gone to the pub along with a friend, London-born Shane Eagle, who witnessed the whole incident and testified about the dynamics of the argument. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

Malta reported 543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. the highest single-day tally since April. With 179 recoveries the number of known active cases rose to 4,081. Two new deaths took the national death toll since the start of the pandemic to 738.