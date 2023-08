Reading Time: < 1 minute

Interceptions have greatly reduced the number of migrant arrivals in Greece, but with intense criticism of potential risk to people following dangerous Mediterranean migration routes.

Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents, the coast guard said.

Euronews AP

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group