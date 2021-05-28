Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 65 persons have been placed under investigation for illegal gambling in Catania, and 13 of them have been arrested. The person believed to be the head of the network was taken to prison and is also charged with the violation of special surveillance.

Sources said he is close to the Santapaola and Cappello mafia families with whom he has maintained relationships over time that have fostered entrepreneurial development first in the gaming machines and video poker sector and then in remote gaming.



Some 30 million euros in assets was seized from those probed.

The investigations were led by the Dia di Catania into an abusive online betting network on sporting events on various platforms using agencies and collection points attributable to companies operating in Austria, Bulgaria and Malta.

The Italian security forces also carried out the seizure of 38 betting agencies in the provinces of Catania, Agrigento, Messina, Syracuse and Enna.

Photo: EPA-EFE/STEFANO CAVICCHI

Read more via ANSA