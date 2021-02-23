6,500 migrants have died in Qatar working on World Cup Projects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The fast-paced infrastructural process towards the World Cup in Qatar has already claimed the lives of more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the past ten years.

These figures, compiled by the Guardian, mean an average of 12 migrant workers from these five south Asian nations have died each week since the night in December 2010 when the controversial victory of Qatar was declared.

The actual death toll is likely to be far higher, as data was not available for Asian and African countries which send large numbers of workers to Qatar, including the Philippines and Kenya.

In preperation of next year’s football world cup, the nation is building seven new stadiums, supported by large new infrastructure, such as new airport, roads, public transport systems, hotels and a new city, which will host the World Cup final.

To add to the distress of their families, the large majority of such deaths (close to 70%) are categorised as natural, giving no indication of the workers’ demise. The Asian nation’s intense summer heat is likely to be a significant factor in many worker deaths. The Guardian’s findings were supported by research commissioned by the UN’s International Labour Organization which revealed that for at least four months of the year workers faced significant heat stress when working outside.

Hiba Zayadin, Gulf researcher for Human Rights Watch. “We have called on Qatar to amend its law on autopsies to require forensic investigations into all sudden or unexplained deaths, and pass legislation to require that all death certificates include reference to a medically meaningful cause of death”.

