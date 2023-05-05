68 people arrested in Sicily, Calabria and Lombardy over car theft and cocaine trafficking

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Carabinieri police based in the Sicilian port city of Catania on Friday executed arrest warrants against 68 people thought to belong to two criminal organisations involved in car theft and cocaine trafficking.

The suspects include members of the Cappello and Milanese Cursoti mafia clans.

Arrests were made in the provinces of Catania, Siracusa, Agrigento, Pavia and Vibo Valentia.

The suspects face possible charges of mafia association, criminal association for car theft, extortion, receipt of stolen goods, association for drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, among other things.

Via ANSA

