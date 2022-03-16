7.3 Earthquake jolts Japan’s northeast coast, cuts power in Tokyo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) – A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted Japan’s northeast coast on Wednesday and left hundreds of thousands of residents in Tokyo without power.

Products fell from shelves at a convenience store in Sendai, northeastern Japan, late 16 March 2022. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake, shortly followed by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northeastern Japan late 16 March provoking electricity shortage. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert in the Pacific coast of the area. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

The tremor, in the same region devastated by the magnitude 9 temblor 11 years ago that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster, occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres, 57 kilometres off the coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hitting near Namie, Japan, 16 March 2022. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 57 kilometres east-northeast from Namie at a depth of 63 kilometres, the USGS said. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

It registered as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas — too strong for people to stand — and rattled buildings in the capital.

The JMA issued a tsunami warning for the region of as high as 1 metre (3.28 ft), with public broadcaster NHK reporting waves of 20 centimetres in some places.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters his government was assessing the extent of any damage after arriving at his office following the tremor, which shook large parts of Japan.

Tokyo Electric Power Company 9501.T said that around 2 million households were without power, including 700,000 in the capital, and that it was checking the condition of reactors at Fukushima and other plants, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A street is darkened due to electricity shortage due to a strong earthquake in Musashino, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, late 16 March 2022. 6.4-magnitude earthquake, shortly followed by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northeastern Japan late 16 March provoking electricity shortage. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert in the Pacific coast of the area. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN

No damage had yet been reported at those or at oil refineries on the coast, government officials said.

The radiation leak from the Fukushima Daichi nuclear power plant was the worst nuclear crisis since the explosion at the Chernobyl facility in Ukraine a quarter of a century earlier.

Authorities warned residents in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures to expect after shocks.

Sitting on the boundary of several tectonic plates, Japan experiences around a fifth of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

(Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by Catherine Evans)