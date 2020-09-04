70 migrants rescued at sea by a patrol boat in Lampedusa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boat with the 70 migrants recovered at sea by a patrol boat of the harbour master’s office heads to the commercial pier of the island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, on the evening of Thursday 03 September 2020.

Accompanying operations in the reception centre are underway.

The conditions inside the centre are already very difficult and this new landing puts the police and the men who manage the hotspot in further difficulty, who have been working in extreme conditions for months.

Some 70 migrants rescued at sea by a patrol boat of the harbor master’s office disembark at the commercial pier of the island of Lampedusa.

Via EPA-EFE/ELIO DESIDERIO

