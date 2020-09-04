Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Italy, Migration

70 migrants rescued at sea by a patrol boat in Lampedusa

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boat with the 70 migrants recovered at sea by a patrol boat of the harbour master’s office heads to the commercial pier of the island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, on the evening of Thursday 03 September 2020.

Accompanying operations in the reception centre are underway.

The conditions inside the centre are already very difficult and this new landing puts the police and the men who manage the hotspot in further difficulty, who have been working in extreme conditions for months.

Some 70 migrants rescued at sea by a patrol boat of the harbor master’s office disembark at the commercial pier of the island of Lampedusa.

Via EPA-EFE/ELIO DESIDERIO

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: