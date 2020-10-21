70 museum artefacts targeted in Berlin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It is being described as one of the biggest attacks on art and antiquities in post-war German history, but it has taken more than two weeks to emerge.

At least 70 artefacts were sprayed with an oily liquid on Berlin’s Museum Island, a Unesco world heritage site that is home to five famous museums.

The attack took place on 3 October, the anniversary of German reunification.

German reports have speculated whether supporters of a far-right conspiracy theorist may have been involved.

Attila Hindmann, who has spread conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic, has also claimed that one of the five museums, the Pergamon Museum, is home to the “Throne of Satan”.

Berlin’s state criminal police agency released details of the attack late on Tuesday, 17 days after at least one unknown attacker targeted Ancient Egyptian sarcophagi, stone sculptures and 19th Century paintings.

The reason for the initial secrecy is unclear, and the story was only confirmed after police were approached by Die Zeit magazine and Deutschlandfunk radio. Other museums were not informed of the possible risk either, they report.

Investigators have emailed people who bought museum tickets on the day of the attack appealing for information.

An aerial view of the ‘Alte Nationalgalerie’ (Old National Gallery, C-L) and the Friedrichsbruecke (Friedrichs Bridge, C-R) that are part of the Museum Island in Berlin, Germany. About 70 exhibition items of museums on the Museum Island were damaged by unknown perpetrators. Objects in the Old National Gallery, the New Museum, and the Pergamon Museum were doused with an oily liquid that left stains. The attack reportedly took place on 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

