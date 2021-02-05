Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
USA

8.5% of US population gets Covid jab

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 35,203,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday while 57,489,675 doses were distributed.

This includes both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

This is one of the fastest rates of vaccinations around the world, with only Israel, the UK and the UAE having a faster per capita rate.

The agency said 27,905,197 people had received one or more doses (around 8.5% of the population) while 6,926,050 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

Some 4,210,027 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

via The Guardian
%d bloggers like this: