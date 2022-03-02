800-900,000 refugees from Ukraine expected in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy can expected to receive some 800-900,000 refugees from the Ukraine war, the Italo-Ukraine cultural association told ANSA.

“Around 800-900,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected in Italy,” said the association’s Fabio Prevedello.



“It is an estimate based on the fact that the Ukrainians in Italy are around 250,000, that many relatives will seek to join them and that every Ukrainian family has an average of 2-3 children”.



Millions of Ukrainians are expected to flee the country as a result of the Russian invasion, and hundreds of thousands have already started doing so.

Photo – Ukrainian refugees at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT

Via ANSA