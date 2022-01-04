82% of people in Malta own their property – Eurostat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta continues to register high rates of property ownership, with a Eurostat study finding that some 81.9% of people living in Malta owning their own property.

In 2020, 70% of the population in the EU lived in a household owning their home, while the remaining 30% lived in rented housing.

The highest shares of ownership were observed in Romania, where 96% of the population lived in a household that owned their home, followed by Slovakia (92%), Hungary and Croatia (both 91%).

In all Member States, except for Germany, owning is most common. In Germany’s case, half of the population lived in a household owning their home and the other half in a rented home. The shares of homeownership were lowest also in Austria (55%) and Denmark (59%).

via Eurostat