87 million pints of beer will go to waste because of pub closures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 87 million pints of beer will have be thrown away as a result Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said this was heartbreaking news, with the lost estimated to over 330 million pounds in sales.

BBPA CEO Emma McClarkin urged the government to give pub owners more help in the Budget, including extending the VAT cut for the hospitality sector.

Barrelled beer not sold by its best-before date has to be returned to breweries and disposed of.

The organisation said that while pasteurised beers, such as lagers, have a shelf-life of some three to four months, real ales have to be thrown away if unused after six to nine weeks.

via BBC

