92% of MEPs vote in favour of resolution expressing concern on possible Ministerial involvement in Caruana Galizia murder

The European Parliament has expressed its deep concern about the latest revelations in the investigations into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular the possible involvement of government ministers and political appointees. In a landslide vote, some 635 MEPs, coming from various European-wide political parties, voted in favour of a resolution voicing concern. Only 46 MEPs voted against, while 12 abstained.

“The European Parliament acknowledges the progress made in the murder investigations; reiterates, however, that the recent revelations raise new questions about the case and related investigations,” the resolution said.

EP Vice-President Roberta Metsola said that 92% of MEPs, coming from every single Political Group agreed this morning that Malta is not the few criminals trying to steal everything they can. “They understood that Malta is not them, that Malta is better than them, – that our people, our businesses and the next generation want things done the right way.

The European Parliament is also calling on the government to “deploy all the necessary resources to bring to justice not only every individual implicated in the murder of Caruana Galizia, but also those implicated in all other cases currently being investigated or reported which she had brought to light prior to her assassination”.

