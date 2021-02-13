A look at the technocrat ministers in Draghi’s new Italian government

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s new Prime Minister and unveiled a cabinet with a mix of technocrats and politicians.

Following are portraits of the non-partisan technocrats who took some of the top posts.

ECONOMY MINISTER

Italian Minister of Economy Daniele Franco arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Daniele Franco, 67, has spent his career at the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy.

He has been deputy governor at the central bank since January 2020 and was previously at the Treasury as state auditor, a key role in the management of public finances.

The co-ruling 5-Star Movement accused him in 2018 of hindering its big spending plans through an excessively close scrutiny of government proposals.

He joined the Bank of Italy in 1979 and headed its research department when Draghi was governor between 2005 and 2011.

MINISTER FOR ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

Italian Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani (L, front) arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Roberto Cingolani, 59, has been the chief technology and innovation officer of state-controlled defence group Leonardo since 2019.

He trained as a physicist at the universities of Bari and Pisa and went on to work at the Max Planck Institute in Stuttgart. He was a visiting professor at Tokyo University and Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States. In 2005 he was a founder of the Italian Technology Institute.

MINISTER FOR DIGITAL TRANSITION

Vittorio Colao. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Vittorio Colao, 59, was chief executive of Vodafone from 2008 to 2018.

He previously worked management consultancy McKinsey in Milan and at Morgan Stanley in London.

Last April he chaired a panel of experts advising the previous government on how to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed during the first wave of the coronavirus.

He has a masters degree in business administration from Harvard.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT

Italian Minister of Infrastructures Enrico Giovannini arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Enrico Giovannini, 63, is a professor of economic statistics who was labour minister in 2013-2014 in a coalition government led by Enrico Letta.

He promotes alternatives to gross domestic product as a way of measuring countries’ economic progress and is a leader of the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development.

He was chief statistician at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) from 2001 to 2009, and headed Italy’s national statistics bureau ISTAT from 2009 to 2013.

JUSTICE MINISTER

Italian Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia arrives at the Quirinal Palace for the new government’s swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Marta Cartabia, 57, a constitutional law professor, became the first woman to chair Italy’s constitutional court between 2019 and 2020, having been one of its judges since 2011.

She previously worked as an independent expert for the Fundamental Rights Agency of the European Union.

INTERIOR MINISTER

Italian Interior Minister, Luciana Lamorgese. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Luciana Lamorgese, 67, a civil servant, was confirmed in the post she held under the previous government.

She has spent her career in the interior ministry, which she represented as prefect of Milan from 2017-2018 where she was responsible for public order in the city.

Previously, she was chief of staff to successive interior ministers from the centre-right and centre-left from 2013 to 2017.

Main Photo: Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi addresses the media to announce his list of Ministers after a meeting with Italian President Mattarella, in Rome, Italy,. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Meo / POOL

