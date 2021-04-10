A photographic tribute to Prince Philip

Reading Time: 5 minutes
A collection of photos of some salient moments from the life of Prince Philip. Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth’s husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernise the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on Friday. He was 99.
Pope John Paul II (R) talks to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her husband Prince Philip (R) in the pontiff’s library hall during their meeting in the Vatican on Tuesday 17 October 2000. EPA PHOTO ANSA/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 09 April 2021 shows Britain’s Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, refuelling his Harvard training aircraft during his flying training at White Waltham airfield in Berkshire, Britain, 04 May 1953. Prince Phillip had to complete three solo circuits and landings, or ‘bumps’ as they are called, at White Waltham airfield in Berkshire in order to qualify for his wings. His Harvard aircraft bore the five stars denoting his rank of Marshal of the Royal Air Force. An RAF examining unit had described his flying as ‘thoughtful with a sense of safety and above average’.EPA-EFE/RAF / MOD
A picture dated 03 June 2012 shows (L-R) Britain’s Prince Charles, his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and sons Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/JOHN STILLWELL
A black and white picture dated 26 March 1985 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2-R) and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh flanked by Portuguese President Antonio Ramalho Eanes (L) and his wife Manuela Eanes (R) in the gardens of the Belem Palace during the British royal couple’s visit in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/MANUEL MOURA
A picture dated 25 May 2010 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C-L) holding the hand of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C-R) as she arrives to address to the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament at Westminster in London, Britain . EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by the President President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca (L) at San Anton Palace in Valletta in Malta 28 November 2015 as Commonwealth leaders met in Malta from 27-29 November 2015. . EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / POOL
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 09 April 2021 shows Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C) watching a display by Meteors from 203 Advanced Flying School with a group of cadets who have just graduated from the RAF College Cranwell, in Cranwell, Britain, 28 July 1953. EPA-EFE/MOD
Prince Philip (left), husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) holds up one of the bottles from a presentation case to give to Pope Francis during their private audience in the papal study of the Vatican 3 April 2014. It was the first meeting between the monarch, the supreme governor of the Church of England, and the Pontiff, who is the head of the Roman Catholic church since 2010. EPA/STEFANO RELLANDINI
The newly-wed couple Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (both C), Prince Charles (L), Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II (R) of Britain on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 29 April 2011, after their marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey. EPA/PETER KNEFFEL
A picture dated 16 March 2008 of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the Queen’s Royal Hussars in Paderborn-Sennelager, Germany.. EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Britain’s Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh on board HMS Ranger while he conducted a review of 200 vessels owned by Squadron members of the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes, Isle of Wight off Cowes in Portsmouth, Britain, 05 June 2015. EPA-EFE/LA(PHOT) DAN ROSENBAUM / MOD HANDOUT
Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, (L) chats with The Reverend Canon Simon Godfrey (C) (Chancellor, St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral) and Catholic Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta (R) as he visits St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta, Malta, 27 November 2015. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived on 26 November to attend the Commonwealth Heads of State Summit. EPA/ARTHUR EDWARDS / POOL
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (2-L) meet the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah (2-R) at the end of the Royal Windsor Endurance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain, 16 May 2014. EPA-EFE/STEVE PARSONS / PA WIRE
(L-R) US First Lady Laura Bush, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and US President George W. Bush wave on the balcony of the White House at the conclusion of an arrival ceremony in Washington, D.C., 07 May 2007. The Queen visited the United States to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Jamestown settlement, the first permanent English settlement in America. EPA/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) watches the Remembrance Sunday service from the Foreign and Commonwealth balcony with Prince Philip (L), Duke of Edinburgh and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) in London, Britain, 12 November 2017. Each year on the Sunday following Armistice Day Britain remembers and honours those who have sacrificed themselves in two world wars and other conflicts. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A file picture dated 01 July 2003 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Museum, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. EPA/ANDREW PARSONS / POOL
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 09 April 2021 shows Britain’s Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh (C) preparing to fly a Turbulent ultra-light aircraft, as the first and possibly, only member of the Royal Family to fly solo in a single-engine aircraft, with Squadron Leader John Severne, (just visible behind the Prince), and Norman Jones (R), chairman of the Tiger Club, a light aviation organisation of which Prince Phillip was an honorary member at the White Waltham airfield in Berkshire, Britain, 24 October 1959 . EPA-EFE/RAF / MOD
Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet .
Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related