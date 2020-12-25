A silent night … with headphones

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person wearing protective face mask listens with silent disco headphones on Christmas Eve during ‘The Silent Night, Christmas in the ears’ event during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Lausanne Cathedral, Switzerland, 24 December 2020 (issued 25 December 2020).

The use of headphones allowed 400 people, per group of 50 between 6pm and 11pm, to hear carols, a tale or a small cult, so that they can live their Christmas Eve in an intimate atmosphere despite the anti-Covid restrictions.

EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

