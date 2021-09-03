Abba delight fans with new 10-song album and virtual concert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pop legends Abba have surprised and delighted fans by announcing their first studio album for 40 years.

Abba Voyage will be released in November, before a “revolutionary” set of concerts where virtual avatars will play hits like Mamma Mia and Waterloo.

The quartet, who split up in 1982, said they ended up back in the recording studio while working on the stage show.

“At first it was just two songs, and then we said, ‘Well, maybe we should do a few others,'” said Benny Andersson.

We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting.#ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin!



Pre-order @ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales.https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/xLh6wWL5z7 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

In the end, they recorded 10 tracks – two of which were premiered during a globally-streamed press conference on Thursday.

The band’s new songs will also be played during the band’s virtual concert, also titled Abba Voyage, which will open next year in a specially-built arena in east London.

Playing six nights a week, it will feature digital versions of Abba’s band members, accompanied by a 10-piece live band performing 22 of their greatest hits. Tickets go on sale on 7 September, starting at £21, with the opening night on 27 May.

