ABBA release Voyage – their first body of work in nearly 40 years

ABBA have released a new studio album after a nearly-40-year hiatus.
The eagerly-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, was released on Friday.
The Swedish band, whose members are now all in their 70s, recorded the 10-track album after reuniting to film a concert performance featuring “ABBA-tar” versions of themselves.
Anni-Frid, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn will return to the stage as virtual avatars at a purpose-built venue in east London.
The show uses motion capture technology designed by George Lucas’s special effects company.
The avatars will also be joined on stage by a 10-piece live band.
Voyage – their ninth studio album – is the follow-up to The Visitors, which had been the group’s final album when it was released in 1984.
