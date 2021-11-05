ABBA release Voyage – their first body of work in nearly 40 years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ABBA have released a new studio album after a nearly-40-year hiatus.

The eagerly-anticipated comeback album, Voyage, was released on Friday.

The Swedish band, whose members are now all in their 70s, recorded the 10-track album after reuniting to film a concert performance featuring “ABBA-tar” versions of themselves.

Anni-Frid, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn will return to the stage as virtual avatars at a purpose-built venue in east London.

The show uses motion capture technology designed by George Lucas’s special effects company.

The avatars will also be joined on stage by a 10-piece live band.

Voyage – their ninth studio album – is the follow-up to The Visitors, which had been the group’s final album when it was released in 1984.

Read more via The Guardian/ Sky News