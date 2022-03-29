Abela places emphasis on trust in first televised discourse / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Abela places emphasis on trust in first televised discourse

Prime Minister Robert Abela placed emphasis on trust during a televised address on Monday. Speaking shortly after being sworn in as Prime Minister he said that the electoral campaign that came to an end on Thursday was focused on ideas, credibility and competence, rather than mud-slinging.

“The participation of the electorate in the general election is among the strongest in Europe. However, we need to also seek to understand those who did not vote”, he argued. Abela also promised to involve the Opposition and social partners more in the discussions. (Times of Malta)

Herrera and Bartolo to step down from politics

Former ministers and Labour candidates José Herrera and Evarist Bartolo have announced their retirement after failing to get re-elected. Bartolo, who contested the 10th and 12th district, took to Facebook to congratulate all those who have been elected. “The country like the rest of the world is facing major challenges stemming from the pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine,” he wrote, and added that Malta needed a good government, a good opposition and the participation of various sectors of the economy for it to move forward. Herrera also thanked those who have supported him in six legislatures.

“Every beginning has an end and after 26 years of service as an MP the time has come to retire from political life,” he wrote on Facebook. (Newsbook)

Cacopardo to step down from ADPD leadership

Carmel Cacopardo has announcing his resignation as ADPD leader, adding that he had informed his colleagues well before the election date. “I am 66 years old today, and I do not think it is in the party’s interest for me to remain leader for much longer,” he wrote in a blog. “I will help as much as I can, not only in the transition to a new leadership but also in the work that needs to be done. I still have more energy left!”

Giglio, Delia not interested in PN leadership

PN MPs Joe Giglio and Adrian Delia excluded themselves from the possibility of running for the top PN posts, which will be open for contest following an electoral defeat. Outgoing leader Bernard Grech has already announced his intention to run to keep his spot.