Abela promises teachers’ salary increase / PN wants lower taxes on re-invested profit /Malta News Briefing – Thursday 3 March 2022

Morning Briefing

Abela promises teachers’ salary increases

PM Robert Abela focused on education during a rally on Wednesday, promising to “significantly strengthen” teachers’ salaries if Labour is re-elected.

Speaking in Santa Lucija, Abela committed to sending a “political message” during forthcoming collective agreement negotiations with the teachers’ union that the government is willing to boost pay for educators. No details on the extent of such increases were given. [Times of Malta]

PN wants lower taxes on re-investments

PN Leader Bernard Grech criticised a Labour party proposal to lower the corporate tax rate from 35% to 25%, adding that experts told him that the measure would be impossible. In its electoral manifesto, the PN proposed a 15% tax rate on the first €500,000 of company profits which are reinvested in the company, so long as the company is in line with environmental, social and governance criteria. “We want to lower the gap between foreign investors who enjoy a more beneficial tax rate [and local companies], but also help companies who want to invest more in their business.” [Maltatoday]

Man pleads not guilty of partner’s murder

A 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering Rita Ellul, 49, when he was arraigned before Magistrate Bridgette Sultana on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence Abina was charged with the murder of Ellul, who was found dead on Saturday in an apartment on Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi in Għajnsielem. While the case was not initially treated as a murder, a post-mortem examination revealed that the woman had she had been killed by asphyxiation. Before the arraignment some commotion abroad the Gozo Channel Ferry erupted after some of the victim’s relatives apparently realised that the murder suspect was aboard. [Newsbook]

Covid-19 Update: A 77-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said. In the meantime, 94 people tested positive for COVID while a further 70 recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data published yesterday.