Abortion bill clears second hurdle / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 20 December 2022

Morning Briefing

Abortion bill clears second hurdle

The bill amending Malta’s abortion legislation was approved in its second reading in Parliament on Monday. While the Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that the fundamental objectives of the bill are not negotiatble, amendments are expected at Committee stage. The proposed bill adds a proviso to existing legislation that the provisions criminalising abortion do not apply “when the termination of a pregnancy results from a medical intervention aimed at protecting the health of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at risk or her health in grave jeopardy. In a statement, the PN, whose MPs all voted against the abortion said that its representatives “were united under a single and strong message against the introduction of abortion in our country, and participated actively and consistently in the debate in Parliament.” At the end of the vote, a small crowd celebrated the decision. (TVM, Newsbook)

Roderick Cassar indicted over estranged wife’s murder

Roderick Cassar, the estranged husband of Bernice Cilia has been indicted over her murder after Magistrate Joseph Mifsud declared that there was enough prima facie evidence to do so. The Court yesterday heard evidence of how Cassar had vowed “revenge” in a social media post as he believed his estranged wife Bernice was having an affair with a work colleague. The Facebook post was shown to police by her work colleague prior to the murder taking place as the mother-of-two drove to work in Corradino on November 22. “Revenge is a must”, Cassar had written. (Times of Malta)

Government to push for more adoptions

The government is planning to encourage more adoptions, Family Minister Michael Falzon said, while announcing that legal changes are in the pipelines. Earlier this year, it was revealed that in the past decade, 234 children had been adopted by Maltese families, with the majority coming from foreign countries. Falzon said that currently the government is making amendments to laws related to children, after which amendments will be made to adoption laws. “Our aim is to always encourage more adoptions,” he said. After the laws regarding children are amended at the beginning of next year, he said, the government will be in a position to try and facilitate local adoptions. (The Malta Independent)

