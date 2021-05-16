Reading Time: < 1 minute

Abu Dhabi plans to remove quarantine restrictions for global travellers from July 1, except for those travelling from India, and will expand its green list of countries until then to boost tourism in the emirate, a senior tourism official said.

“How we are going to move forward in 2021 … Abu Dhabi will be open for everyone with no quarantine protocol starting from July 1,” Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism, told The National on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

“We are going to welcome everybody to Abu Dhabi with a different [travelling] protocol but no quarantine.”

The emirate currently has 22 countries on its green list, which allows quarantine-free travel for passengers from those destinations and that will keep on expanding until the beginning of the third quarter, he said.

Photgo: A man wearing a face mask stands near the Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. EPA-EFE/STR

