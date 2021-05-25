Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fresh from their qualification to the Champions League, AC Milan seem to have brought an end to the speculation related to the renewal of the contract of goalkeeper Donnaruma. In the last hours Lille’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan arrived in Milan to undergo the medical tests prior to signing.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said that the medical visits for Maignan will begin this morning, and that the operation will cost the Rossoneri €15m including bonuses.

There has been uncertainty hanging over Gianluigi Donnarumma for months now as the 22-year-old is in the last year of his contract, with nothing suggesting that an agreement over a renewal has ever been imminent nor that talks have progressed well.

Sport journalist and Ac Milan insider Carlo Pelegatti also said on Instagram that Donnaruma is not Milan goalkeeper.

According to what Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are no longer waiting for Donnarumma as they begin to plan for next season.

Maignan kept 21 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season and was a huge part of the Lille side that ended PSG’s domestic dominance, with Les Dogues winning the league yesterday with a 2-1 win at Angers.