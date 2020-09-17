AC Milan, Floriana, Rangers and Tottenham reach third qualifying round of Europa League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Floriana rewrote the clubs’ history books on Thursdsay night after they edged past Linfield at Windsor Park to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Mathias Garcia was Floriana’s hero as the Argentine midfielder fired home the winner after only ten minutes of play to hand his team a place in the next round where they will face Estonian side Flora Tallinn. Hibernians’ run in the Europa League ended in the second qualifying round after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fehervar. (Times of Malta)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic got AC Milan’s first goal of the 2020-21 side as he gave the Rossoneri the lead against Shamrock Rovers. A lovely interchange between Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu and Ibrahimovic saw the Turkey international feed the Swede with a neat through ball, and he made no mistake firing a low show past Mannus at the near post. Calhanoglu scored the second goal for the Rossoneri.

Tottenham survived a Europa League scare to come from behind and beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 to progress into the third qualifying round. Spurs were staring at an embarrassing defeat with 19 minutes remaining in Bulgaria after substitute Georgi Minchev fired plucky Plovdiv ahead. However, Harry Kane’s 80th-minute penalty, awarded after Dinis Almeida was sent off for handball on the line, and the dismissal of Birsent Karagaren for dissent turned the game in Spurs’ favour. Tottenham substitute Tanguy Ndombele sealed the comeback with five minutes remaining as Jose Mourinho’s side set up a third qualifying round tie against Shkendija in North Macedonia next Thursday.

James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos (twice) and Jermain Defoe bagged goals for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Gibraltarian side Lincoln Red Imps.

Backa Topola and FC Steaua Bucuresti gave life to a 12-goal thriller, which had to go to penalties, to determine who to qualify. The Romanian team had the upper hand, and won 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a 6-6 draw after extra time.

Full Result List

